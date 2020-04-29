Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani SPOTTED with a visible LOVE BITE? Read on to know more

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus. We’re trying hard to provide our readers with interesting articles and fun facts about actors and the showbiz industry.

Yester year actress Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani has successfully entered the showbiz. The actor gave an impressive performance in his debut movie Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

The actor recently posted a video spreading awareness and requesting people to stay home in order to fight the deadly COVID 19. Well, Abhimanyu wanted to spread a social message, a mark on his neck stole the thunder from his words. The mark on his neck was extremely distractive. A few fans took to the comment section and asked if the mark was a love bite to which the actor explained that while shaving he had a cut.

Actors Saqeeb Saleem and Gulshan Devaiah took the opportunity to pull Abhimanyu’s leg with their quirky comments but Abhimanyu didn’t budge and put up a brave front.

Have a look at the video and comments:

