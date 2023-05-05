Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dasani makes her debut in Bollywood with many stars

MUMBAI : The shooting of the movie 'U Shape Ki Gully' will begin from the first week of the month of May this year.The shooting will take place in the heart of Lucknow.The schedule is for a month and it is a single schedule.

Several auditions were taken for this movie for the character of Shabnam.After a series of auditions, the director and producer met Avantika Dasani.They immediately witnessed the spark in her eyes while she was listening to the story of the movie and also the details of her character.Not only did she showed the conviction but also asked questions regarding her character in the film.She thrived to enter the character and learnt and evolved inside out.This was the way Avantika was auditioned and selected for the movie.

The movie is a romantic musical film with a hint of social drama. Initially the producers read hundreds of stories and out of those one hundred, this story was the last one.The title of the movie 'U Shape Ki Gully' made it very interesting. After locking on the final draft the producers were looking for the director who could do justice to the movie.Avinash Das, the director, read the script and the journey of the movie started.

For the story like this the producer and director needed actors who were not only good but also had conviction for the story. So Vivaan Shah became the first choice for Hariya.The character of Shabnam not only needed good looks but also someone who was very sharp in her actions. Post a lot of brainstorming they finalized on Avantika Dassani.The character of Mirza was a difficult one.The producers were looking for someone who could easily blend with the role and someone who was actually a real life Mirza and someone who could feel peace is what it is all about.The core team dropped the name of Mr.Jaaved Jaaferi.When he read the script he liked it and made a video call and confirmed his presence.

Same was the case with other actors like Sushant Singh, Namita Singh and Ishtiyaq Khan who are also playing very important role in the movie.The music will be composed by Amal Malik in this movie and the whole team was set up this way.

The film is being directed by Avinash Das, who has also directed the webseries 'She' and 'Anarkali of Arah'.He is a critically acclaimed director.

The movie is produced by Yadhunath films Private Limited headed by Mr.Vinod Kumar and Co produced by Alcor productions private limited headed by Mr.Adarsh Saxena and Mr.JanNisar Hussain.The production house aims to do three projects and 'U Shape Ki Gully' is their first project.

We wish all the luck to the whole cast and crew of the movie.