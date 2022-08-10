'Bheed' director Anubhav Sinha says such films are difficult to make

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is known for his films such as 'Mulk', 'Article 15', 'Tum Bin', 'Dus', and 'Thappad', is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, the pandemic drama 'Bheed'. The director, on Tuesday, took to his Instagram to share a lengthy note about the film and made a heartfelt and honest appeal to the audience to judge the film for what it intends to convey.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 14:00
movie_image: 
'Bheed' director Anubhav Sinha says such films are difficult to make

MUMBAI:Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is known for his films such as 'Mulk', 'Article 15', 'Tum Bin', 'Dus', and 'Thappad', is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, the pandemic drama 'Bheed'. The director, on Tuesday, took to his Instagram to share a lengthy note about the film and made a heartfelt and honest appeal to the audience to judge the film for what it intends to convey.

He shared that the film's work related to its release was completed on Monday and that he himself saw the whole film for the very first time after all the work was done.

Sharing the film's trailer, he wrote in Hindi, "Hello friends, 'Bheed' is coming to theatres on March 24. The work was going on for the film in the run up to its release till last night. I myself saw the final output for the first time after it was done in the night. I felt good and it gave me an affirmation that I have managed to make the film that I intended to make. It's quite good. I also wanted to seek your help. All those people, whom you think would want to watch this film, please share this trailer with them. Share it with them, call them up and remind them about the release date of March 24 and make a plan to see it".

He added, "Films like these are very difficult both in terms of their making and their subsequent release but it's our responsibility to make such films and more than that it's important that the audience watches such films. I need one more help, please don't stress yourselves on how did it get censored, how will it get released why the trailer was removed from the YouTube channel of T-Series, why Bhushan Kumar's name was removed, how much is the advance booking, how much would it earn by the end of first week."

He said that these are multi-front fights that a filmmaker has to put up with and this is no different. He wrote, "These are the fights of filmmakers, we are fighting and we will do it on our own. All these thoughts rob the audience of the connection that the film aims to establish with them. Bhushan is my friend, we will make many more films together. These are pointless debates that find their way on social media".

"As an audience, your responsibility is to watch the film and tell us if you liked it or not. If you liked it, then tell other people about it, if you didn't like it, please share your feedback with us as our sole motive is to make a film that touches your heart. 'Bheed' is a story of human relationships, of the people, it's your story and mine. Help the film travel to its audience and support such films. Thank You", he concluded.

SOURCE-IANS

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha who is known for his films such as 'Mulk' 'Article 15' 'Tum Bin' 'Dus' and 'Thappad' TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 14:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal Opens up About Playing 'Tarun's Character in 'Chashni ' Says , 'My friends and family members says , "We can't Belive Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai ".
MUMBAI :Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal who has recently join the new show of star plus ' Chashni ' opens up about his...
Karishma Sawant explains how her character changes post 'Yeh Rishta...' leap
MUMBAI: Karishma Sawant is seen as Arohi in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' (YRKKH). Recently, the show went through a...
Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after and talented actresses we have in the...
Anupamaa: New twist! It’s going to be Anuj vs Anupama
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Must Watch! Angad pulls Sahiba close, Sahiba and Angad get closer
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan
Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan
Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’
Adah Sharma goes on banana diet for her upcoming film 'Commando 4'
Adah Sharma goes on banana diet for her upcoming film 'Commando 4'
Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal
Anubhav Sinha: Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal'
Rani
Rani's lament: She couldn't do face time with Sarkar from Golden Temple
Irfan Pathan
SRK praises Irfan Pathan's son as he dances to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'
Bomman, Belli
'The Elephant Whisperers' couple Bomman, Belli pose with Oscar Award