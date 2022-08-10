Bheed movie review: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer is hard-hitting, but in bits and parts

MUMBAI: For the past few years, Anubhav Sinha has been directing social dramas. His movies like Mulk, Article 15, and Thappad were critically acclaimed and even received a good response at the box office. However, the filmmaker’s last year’s release Anek failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, he is back with a movie titled Bheed which revolves around a time we don’t actually want to remember, LOCKDOWN.

In 2020, due to the corona virus outbreak, a lockdown was announced across the country. People who stayed in the cities and had their own houses did face difficulties, but then we had migrants who actually belonged to small villages and worked as watchmen, maids, and other professions in the cities. What struggle did they face when the lockdown was announced? Bheed tells their story...

Also Read: Whoa! When Bheed director Anubhav Sinha reveals he had to shoot an intimate scene with Bhumi Pednekar on the very first day, says “Baat hai isme…”

Anubhav Sinha clearly had a fantastic story that would touch each and everyone’s heart, and the movie has some hard-hitting moments that will make you emotional and even make you feel how privileged you were even during the lockdown. But, those hard-hitting moments just come in bits and parts.

The screenplay and the narration are a bit bumpy, and with some scenes the movie also goes haywire from the basic plot. Also, the black and white effect was not required; a normal colour pattern would have been a better choice.

Talking about performances, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, both the actors are decent in the film. The problem is that we have seen them in such serious roles before, so Bheed doesn’t offer them much to explore as an actor. The show stealer in the film is Pankaj Kapur; he has given an amazing performance. Kritika Kamra and Dia Mirza have put up a strong act, and Ashutosh Rana also leaves a mark.

Also Read: Dia Mirza experienced 'separation anxiety' while shooting for 'Bheed'

Overall, Bheed is not one of the best works of Anubhav Sinha. It does have some hard-hitting moments, but clearly it had the potential to be a better movie.

Ratings: 2.5/5

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.