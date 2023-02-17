Bhojpuri actress Sapna Gill arrested for attacking cricketer Prithvi Shaw

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, who plays domestic cricket for Mumbai, was recently attacked by a woman and her friend in the Santa Cruz area of the cricketer's home turf, Mumbai.
Sapna Gill

MUMBAI: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, who plays domestic cricket for Mumbai, was recently attacked by a woman and her friend in the Santa Cruz area of the cricketer's home turf, Mumbai.

The assailants have been identified as social media influencer Sapna Gill and her friend. Sapna is an actress who has worked in Bhojpuri cinema with industry superstars like Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Sapna, who has a following of 2,19,000 on Instagram, hails from Chandigarh and currently resides in Mumbai. She uploads content ranging from entertainment and dance videos to fashion photos on social media platforms.

She has starred in movies such as 'Kashi Amarnath', 'Nirhua Chalal London' and, most recently, 'Mera Watan', released in 2021.

Gil and her friend had asked for a selfie with Shaw. After initially entertaining their requests, Shaw did not oblige further and a security guard later asked Gill and her friend to leave the premises, according to police.

The altercation happened at a five star property and later when Prithvi left the hotel premises in his car along with his friend, Sapna and her friend along with a few others chased his car, intercepted it at a traffic signal near Oshiwara and broke the windshield. They also demanded Rs 50,000, threatening to file a fake police case.

The actress has been arrested by Mumbai police.

SOURCE: IANS

