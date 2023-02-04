'Bholaa' actor Lokesh Mittal shares his 'fun-filled moments' with Ajay, Tabu

Actor Lokesh Mittal, who was last seen in the web series 'Farzi', plays a cop in the Ajay Vevgn directorial 'Bholaa', which released in theatres on Thursday.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/02/2023 - 14:30
movie_image: 
Lokesh Mittal

MUMBAI: Actor Lokesh Mittal, who was last seen in the web series 'Farzi', plays a cop in the Ajay Vevgn directorial 'Bholaa', which released in theatres on Thursday.

Talking about his working experience in the film, Lokesh said, "When you get to work with the same director again, it becomes blissful. Because when you work with a director for the first time, you may not feel that connected to him as you're more into understanding things.

"But when you reunite with the same director, it is quite advantageous both for the actor, who can suggest to the director the way in which he wants to create the scene, and for the director, who becomes more receptive."

Lokesh added: "Ajay Devgn Sir is very calm and cool on the sets. He is really focused and dedicated towards his work. He is also very caring about his team. He even apologises when any delay occurs due to him. His sets are very peaceful and tranquil without any illogical hassles or commotion. Rather, he cracks jokes with the team and works in a fun-filled, amusing manner."

Talking about his rapport with Tabu, the actor said: "I have got one scene with Tabu Ma'am in the movie. But I had many opportunities to talk to her behind the scenes. Tabuji is very focused and dedicated when she is on the sets; but when she is not shooting, she is very cheerful and jovial. Working with Tabuji was a really pleasurable learning experience for me."

Speaking about what prompted him to take up the role, Lokesh said, "There is no question of saying no when you get an offer from such a big production house and director. Also, the role is very pivotal to the film as it creates turns and twists in the story.

"I had already worked with Ajay Sir in 'Runway 34' and working with him again was really fabulous for me. So, it was an instant 'yes' when I got the offer."

Recalling one of the incidents from the sets, Lokesh said: "As such I didn't face any challenge while doing 'Bholaa'. Rather, during one scene, I became the challenge for the team. There is a scene where I fall down and I am supposed to be lifted by a few people, which is an obvious challenge for them. Then Ajay sir jokingly instructed the guys to drag me rather than lifting me and the whole set burst into laughter."

Lokesh has also appeared in films such as 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2', 'Runway 34', 'Sui Dhaga', 'Long Live Brij Mohan', 'Chef', 'Sherni', 'The White Tiger' and 'Uunchai'.

SOURCE: IANS

Lokesh Mittal Farzi Ajay Vevgn Bholaa Lokesh Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 Runway 34 Sui Dhaga Long Live Brij Mohan Chef Sherni Insatgram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/02/2023 - 14:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Impressive! Veer and Gurleen surprised by Sahiba’s arrangement in the store room, Angad sees kids happy to see Sahiba
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Whoa! Virat Kohli reveals why he sold most of his cars, says “I was like this is pointless…”
MUMBAI :Virat Kohli is known to be one of the most popular cricketers in India. The former Indian cricket team captain...
Rapper Badshah: I always love shocking people
MUMBAI : It wouldn't be wrong to call him number one as all his songs from 'Genda Phool', 'Paani Paani', 'Jugnu' to his...
Babil Khan talks about his social media character Bablu
MUMBAI :Actor Babil Khan, who garnered a lot of appreciation with his debut in Anvita Dutt's 'Qala', has created a...
Aisha Ahmed says co-star Ayush blocked her on social media for 5 years
MUMBAI: Aisha Ahmed has shared how she has been blocked by her 'Minus One' co-actor Ayush Mishra on his social media...
Recent Stories
Badshah
Rapper Badshah: I always love shocking people

Latest Video

Related Stories
Badshah
Rapper Badshah: I always love shocking people
social media character Bablu
Babil Khan talks about his social media character Bablu
Aditya Roy Kapur
Aditya Roy Kapur explains how he pigeonholed dual roles in 'Gumraah'
Jodha Akbar
What! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was replaced in these films opposite Shah Rukh Khan? Says “You wonder about it…”
Chunky Panday
Kya Baat Hai! Chunky Panday reveals the biggest compliment he got from his fan that left him stunned
consistent workouts
Aditya Roy Kapur's pillars of healthy lifestyle: Good sleep, consistent workouts, easy diet