Bholaa trailer: Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer looks like an action-packed thriller

Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa is slated to release on 30th March 2023. Today, the much-awaited trailer of the film has been released. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 15:07
movie_image: 
Bholaa

MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa is one of the most awaited films of the year. The makers had already released two teasers of the film and now, today, finally the trailer of Bholaa has been released.

Bholaa is a remake of Tamil film Kaithi and if you have seen the original movie, you might have an idea about what the basic storyline of the film is. But, if you haven’t seen Kaithi, the trailer might confuse you a bit.

Also Read:  After the box office failure of Shehzada and Selfiee, all eyes fall on Bholaa

Well, the trailer is good, and has some really amazing action sequences which will be a treat to watch in 3D. But, a trailer giving something about the basic concept, especially for people who haven’t watched Kaithi, would have been better.

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to share the trailer with his fans. He wrote, “Ladaiyaan hauslon se jeeti jaati hai, sankhyan, bal aur hathiyaaron se nahi.”

So, it’s an action-packed trailer and doesn’t give out much about the content, and that might attract the moviegoers especially the masses. Ajay Devgn and Tabu leave a strong mark in the trailer, and moviegoers will surely look forward to their performance in the movie.

Ajay Devgn has also directed Bholaa and it is slated to release on 30th March 2023.

Last year, all the remakes had failed to make a mark at the box office but Ajay and Tabu starrer Drishyam 2 had done wonders at the box office. Now, this year, already two remakes have flopped, Shehzada and Selfiee. So, it will be interesting to see what response Bholaa will get at the box office.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn builds anticipation for Bholaa trailer, talks about his vision for action

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bholaa Ajay Devgn Tabu
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 15:07

