Bholaa trailer, Amitabh Bachchan injured and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

The much-awaited trailer of Bholaa released

Ajay Devgn and Tabu will be seen together in Bholaa which is slated to release on 30th March 2023. The trailer of the movie was released today at a grand event in Mumbai. Well, the trailer is getting a good response, and everyone is praising the action in it.

Amitabh Bachchan injured on the sets of Project K

Amitabh Bachchan was busy shooting for his movie Project K which also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. But, the actor got injured on the sets and was rushed to the hospital. He is back in Mumbai and the doctors have advised him to rest.

Janhvi Kapoor roped in for NTR 30

There were reports that Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Jr NTR starrer NTR 30, and today, on Janhvi’s birthday, it was officially announced. The makers shared Janhvi’s first look from the movie and made an announcement about it. The actress is looking gorgeous in it.

Hrithik Roshan wraps up a schedule of Fighter

After the success of Pathaan, now everyone is eagerly waiting for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter which stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Today, Hrithik took to Twitter to inform his fans that the team has wrapped up a schedule of the film.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks silence

So, from the past few months Aaliya Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife has been putting a lot of allegations on the actor. Today, finally, Nawaz has shared a statement about the whole scenario and has revealed his side of the story.

