Bhool Bhulaiya 2: Tabu to recreate this iconic song

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Tabu is all set to recreate Vidya Balan’s Ami Je Tomar dance sequence in the upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The film is the reboot of the hit Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), and Kartik Aaryan will step into Akshay’s shoes in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

As per sources, in the recreated version (of Mere Dholna), we will see Tabu performing on the same number. She’s really excited and looking forward to it.

Like the original, the music of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 too seems promising. The film begins shooting on Friday in Jaipur.

While Kartik and Tabu will begin shooting on Friday, Kiara Advani is set to join them next week.

Anees and his team checked out a lot of havelis before zeroing in on this one. The second schedule is expected to wrap up by mid-April. A small portion will be shot in Mumbai at a later date.

The source also adds that Akshay’s Hare Ram Hare Krishna, apart from Vidya’s Ami Je Tomar will be recreated in the new film.

Kartik had shared the first-look pictures from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in August last year and written, 'Ghostbuster is all set to enter Hare Ram Hare Ram Hare Krishna Hare Ram #Bhoolbhulaiyaa2.'

He could be seen wearing a yellow kurta pyjama with a bandana around his head and a skeleton of a hand in his hand, In other pictures, he was seen sporting a pair of dark glasses and a tilak mark on his forehead.

The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee and is scheduled to hit screens on July 31, 2020.