'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' maker Anees Bazmee to direct action comedy next

MUMBAI:After delivering a stellar hit in the form of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and bailing Bollywood out of troubled waters as far as box-office figures are concerned, director Anees Bazmee is set to embark on his next directorial - a yet-to-be-titled film which will be a larger-than-life action comedy.

Talking about the big ticket entertainer, the director said: "After the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', I want to give our audiences an even bigger dose of entertainment, and this time it will be a larger-than-life action comedy."

The film will mark his collaboration with Zee Studios and fellow producer Vishal Rana. Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Anees further mentioned: "I am very happy to team up with Zee Studios, Vishal Rana and Rohini Vakil for this project. This film will be something that the Indian audiences have never seen before, and I am very excited about it."

Lauding Anees, co-producer Vishal Rana from Echelon Production shared: "I am thrilled to team up with Anees Bazmee, who is one of the most successful filmmakers in our country today. This film will be a big-ticket theatrical entertainer."

Presented and Produced by Zee Studios, the untitled film produced by Vishal Rana and Rohini Vakil of Echelon Productions, will be released in 2023.

