Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 announced: From Rani Mukherjee to Tabu; here are the actresses who have the potential to play Manjulika in the 3rd part

Bhool Bhulaiya 3 is finally announced and Kartik Aaryan is all set to collaborate with Anees Bazmee again, what do you think, apart from Tabu, who can play the character of Manjulika in this upcoming sequel?
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

MUMBAI : No doubt Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of the most loved movies of the Year 2022. The movie was considered as one of the biggest blockbusters of the actor Kartik Aaryan and the movie was immensely loved by the fans and audience for some amazing story telling, great performances and good comedic punch lines.

There were many reports about the 3rd part of the movie and recently, the makers have announced the third part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and also, that Kartik Aaryan will be collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Anees Bazmee for the third instalment.

When we talk about the franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa, how can we forget the ghost Manjulika which was initially played by Vidya Balan and later played by Tabu in the sequel.

Well, who do you think apart from Tabu, could play Manjulika if a new actress is given the part in the third instalment?

Here is the list few actresses who have the potential to play Manjulika in the third part.

Rani Mukherjee:

Rani Mukherjee is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood industry, no doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress and we just gave a thought that it will be amazing if ever the actress got the part of Manjulika.

Taapsee Pannu:

Over the time with her beautiful acting contribution, actress Taapsee Pannu has created a strong fan base for herself. She is known for her powerful characters.

ALSO READ –  Do Nikki Tamboli and Palak Tiwari try hard to Flaunt Their bodies?

Kangana Ranaut:

Kangana Ranaut is indeed one of the versatile actresses we have in Bollywood industry. Over the time with her performance, she has won the hearts of millions and as we know she is all set to be seen in the upcoming South horror movie Chandramukhi 2. So we can imagine the actress has the potential to play Manjulika if offered.

Deepika Padukone:
With her amazing acting contribution actress Deepika Padukone has created a strong mark in the Bollywood industry. She is one of the actresses of Bollywood industry who has the potential to pull off the character of Manjulika.
Well these are some of the Bollywood actresses who have the potential to play Manjulika if the makers think about casting a new face in the 3rd part.

What are your views on these actresses and who do you think can be able to play Manjulika apart from Vidya Balan and Tabu?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  Shehzada actor Ankur Rathee says, "I want to do something in the romantic-comedy space" – Exclusive

 

