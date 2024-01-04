With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bad Newz and more, has Triptii Dimri become new IT girl after Animal?

MUMBAI: When it comes to Hindi movie industry, anything can happen at any time. Fate can change overnight and make you popular. Something similar has happened in the case of Triptii Dimri, an actress who rose to fame with her role and performance in the 2023 movie Animal.

An overnight success doesn’t mean that the actor got lucky suddenly because if we focus on Triptii Dimri’s performances over the years, we can clearly see that she has shown some amazing potential and she was loved by the audience for the artistic roles that she has played, be it in Qala, or Laila Majnu or any other movie for that instance.

However, the intimate scene in Animal exploded to such a level that it grabbed everyone’s attention and it made fan base to expand on another level. The actress even got a name of ‘Bhabhi no. 2’ and was referred to as the ‘National crush of the nation’. This is quite a big deal for any actress as we have seen many actresses in the industry and yet we haven’t this kind of overnight madness for someone.

One thing we have to admit, is that Triptii Dimri has shown potential in all her movies and no matter what the role, she has nailed it like no other. Things have got better for the actor now as a lot of people know her name, her work and is also being approached for new projects.

The question remains… Has Triptii Dimri become the new IT girl for projects due to her popularity? The question arises due to the recent announcements. If observed, as soon as the hype for Tripti Dimri started to rise we were updated with a movie announcement of Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam starring Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal.

Later, we got know that she has become the choice for lead actress in the movie Bhool bhulaiya 3 where she will be paired opposite Kartik Aaryan. Recently, we got another announcement of Bad Newz. This movie will feature Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk.

While the actress was doing a fab job in the OTT space, after the Animal success we did not just get to see her in the movie space but also collaborating with some very popular names. We can surely say that doors of success for Triptii Dimri have truly opened after the performance she gave in Animal and we wish that we she never goes out of trend and that we keep getting to see more of her.

