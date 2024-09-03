Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan seeks blessing as he begins the shoot of the movie

Actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to begin his shoot journey of movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and the actor was seen seeking blessing in his latest Instagram post
movie_image: 
Bhool Bhulaiyaa

MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved horror franchise in Indian cinema is Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the movie which initially had Akshay Kumar in the lead and the movie was directed by Priyadarshan later we see the sequel was made along with the new cast of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, the movie went on to become blockbuster all over and it was one of the most loved movies which in a way revived the industry after series of flops.

Earlier last year we have seen the makers have announced the part 3 of the horror franchise and the actor Kartik Aaryan will b back as the Rooh Baba once again. The fans are super excited for the part 3 as they loved the elements of sequel and loved the actor and also want to see him again in his most loved avatar and character.

Well the actor and the team are all set to start the shoot of the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and before that the actor was seen seeking blessing from God and he dropped the picture of his Instagram handle.

Also read Kartik Aaryan has a different take on fun in Goa as he sets some high FITNESS GOALS

Definitely the franchise is career defining for the actor as he writes he starting with the biggest film of his career that is Bhool bhulaiyaa 3. Well this has grabbed our attention and we are really very excited to see some amazing btsxand small glimpses from the movie set soon.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about the cast the movie will also have names like Tripti Dimri who shot to Fame after Animal, the movie will also have Vidya Balan and the reports are also saying it will have Madhuri Dixit too. On one side the fans are excited and happy with the cast whereas many are saying to get Akshay Kumar back.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read What! Kartik Aaryan's Staggering Net Worth and Lavish Lifestyle Unveiled

About Author

