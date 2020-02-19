News

Bhoot Part One: 360-degree virtual reality video looks promising!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2020 07:52 PM

MUMBAI: The makers of Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship are very excited for their upcoming movie, produced by Dharma Production and led by Vicky Kaushal. It has looked quite promising ever since the trailer was out.

Dharma Productions today posted a video on YouTube with a glimpse of the movie in 360-degree virtual reality. This about 3 minute visual of the movie gives the best of sound effects and visual effects.

The video starts with Vicky standing outside the ship and saying let’s go in and find out what’s there inside. And the camera follows him as he is facing and chasing things in the video.

The sequences are shot well and you will actually get scared as and when the events are happening in this video.

At the trailer launch, the makers said that this is the first part of the franchise, and depending on how the movie does with the audiences, they will surely come with part 2 and part 3.

Apart from Vicky, we are going to see Bhumi Pednekar in a small but pivotal role in the film, and the film is slated to release on 21st Feb 2020, clashing with Ayushman Khurana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan.

Check out the video below.

