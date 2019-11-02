News

Bhumi aims for masala entertainers with 'brains'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Nov 2019 02:45 PM

She has done movies running high on content, and actress Bhumi Pednekar says she aims only for the "brainer" among masala entertainers.

Bhumi made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with "Dum Laga Ke Haisha". She was later seen in movies like "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" and "Lust Stories".

Has she ever thought of starring in a no-brainer masala flick?

"No. But I have definitely thought of doing a brainer masala entertainer and I feel 'Saand Ki Aankh' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' are those films. The meaning of a masala entertainer has changed... That's what people want to see today," Bhumi told IANS.

She added: "Why would you know want to take anything back home when you are spending three hours of your life in doing an experience... I don't think I can completely be a part of film where people don't take back anything because I want them to at least take me back from a film."

The actress will next be seen in "Pati Patni Aur Woh", which also stars Ananya Pandey and Kartik Aaryan.

Source: IANS

Tags > Bhumi aims, masala entertainers, brains, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
01 Nov 2019 09:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Beyhad deserved another season - Aishwarya Sakhuja
Beyhad deserved another season - Aishwarya Sakhuja | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
01 Nov 2019 09:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Telly Talkies and more with TellyChakkar
Telly Talkies and more with TellyChakkar | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh

past seven days