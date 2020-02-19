News

Bhumi, Kiara go topless for calendar shoot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2020 12:06 PM

MUMBAI: Actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani showed their bold avatar in a new calendar shoot.

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has unveiled the latest edition of his celebrity calendar.

Bhumi also took to social media to post the photo in which she is posing on the bathtub sans clothes. She captioned it: "July 2020 #dabbooratnanicalendar."

Kiara, on the other hand, held a banana leaf for the shoot. She captioned the photo, which she shared on social media: "A leaf out of #DabbooRatnaniCalendar! @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani."

Actress Sunny Leone, who gave updates on social media from the calendar's launch event, is seen sitting with her legs crossed and holding a big book with no clothes on.

Actor Vicky Kaushal too went shirtless. He is seen taking a dip in a pool in the photo.

