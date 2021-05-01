Bhumi Pednekar is devastated by the demise of Chando Tomar 'Dadi'; read more

MUMBAI: Ace sharp shooter Chandro Tomar passed away today after battling Covid-19 infection for days. She was hospitalised in Meerut due to breathing issues after testing positive for coronavirus. Soon after, Bhumi Pednekar who played the role of the late shooter in their biopic 'Saand Ki Aankh' tweeted lamenting the unfortunate demise.

Bhumi opened up, "It is completely devastating to know that Chandro Dadi is not with us anymore. It really feels like a very big personal loss. She was someone who lived a very fulfilling life. She made her own rules, paved her own path and she had a beautiful sisterhood and a beautiful partnership with Prakashi dadi and together they left an impact on so many lives. I feel so fortunate to have played her character, got a chance to learn about life from her and she has left a very big part of herself with me. My condolences to the family and everybody whose life she impacted because I know there will be many who will be grieving her passing away today. But she always said tann buddha hota hain, mann buddha nai hota (The body gets old, not the mind). I know that in spirit she will always be with us because her teachings are going to be with us. She will thoroughly be missed."

The Tushar Hiranandani-directed biopic had been released on Diwali 2019.

Also read: This is what Priyal Mahajan has to say about Virender-Purvi's separation in Mollki

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.

Credits: TOI