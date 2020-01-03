Bhumi Pednekar to do a cameo in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

MUMBAI: Bhumi Pednekar is on a roll now. Her last venture Pati Patni Aur Woh received a positive response from critics and the audience. She is set to make a cameo appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Bhumi and Ayushmann featured as the lead pair in 2017's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Anand L. Rai said that the actress is a part of 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' family and we couldn't imagine making 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' without her: 'She has a very special appearance in the narrative and we are extremely happy to have her on board.'

Bhushan Kumar, who is also producing the movie through his banner T Series, said the team was delighted to have Bhumi on board: 'Bhumi's association is one that adds value to the storyline, she is an amazing actor and I am glad she is part of our film.'

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a family entertainer that talks about love, relationships, and homosexuality, also features Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Jeetendra Kumar, and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film will hit the theatres on February 21.