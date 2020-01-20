News

Bhumi Pednekar : Fortunate to get films that celebrate the actor I am

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jan 2020 01:30 PM

MUMBAI:  Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has had a successful run in 2019 with films like "Saand Ki Aankh", "Bala" and "Pati Patni Aur Woh", feels fortunate to get films that celebrate the actor she is.

Even though Bhumi has back-to-back hits like 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan', 'Bala' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', she doesn't like to tag herself as a star.

"I don't think I can ever call myself a star because I am too shy to do that. But I can definitely say that I am fortunate to get films that celebrate the actor that I am. I am fortunate to have a choice as to what film I want to do and I am getting a lot of love. So, I think I am successful to an extent," Bhumi told IANS.

Now, Bhumi will be seen as a leading lady in the Akshay Kumar presentation "Durgavati" and "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare".

She will also have cameos in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan" and Vicky Kaushal's "Bhoot: The Haunted Ship".

(SOURCE : IANS) 

Tags > Bhumi Pednekar, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Akshay Kumar, Durgavati, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
17 Jan 2020 06:34 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vishal and Madhurima to get ELIMINATED for their ill behaviour
Vishal and Madhurima to get ELIMINATED for their... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
17 Jan 2020 06:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vidya's life in DANGER I Vivek aka Namish to save Vidya
Vidya's life in DANGER I Vivek aka Namish to... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days