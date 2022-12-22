Bhumi Pednekar gets trolled for her latest red carpet appearance; “She looks so weird”

MUMBAI :Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. She has left a mark with her performance in many films, and in recently released Govinda Naam Mena, though she had a small role, she acted well.

While Bhumi always gets praises for her performance, the actress’ recent red carpet appearance has not gone down well with the netizens. They are trolling her because of her outfit and also the way she is posing for the paparazzi.

A netizen commented, “She looks so weird.” Another netizen commented, “aur kitna pet ko andr rakhoge...saanse chhod do.” One more netizen wrote, “Whats wrong with her stomach.” Check out the comments below…



2022 was a decent year for Bhumi. While she impressed everyone with her performance in Badhaai Do and Govinda Naam Mera, the actress faced failure with Raksha Bandhan.

Currently, Bhumi’s kitty is full with five films. She will be seen in Bheed, Bhakshak, The Lady Killer, Afwaah, and Meri Patni Ka Remake. Bheed, which is directed by Anubhav Sinha, also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The movie was earlier slated to release this year, but it has been postponed.

Well, till now, the release dates of the films have not been announced, but one can expect that 2023 will be Bhumi’s year if her movies turn out to be good.

