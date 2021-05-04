Bhumi Pednekar loses two of her closed ones to COVID-19 within 24 hours, READ

MUMBAI: On Sunday, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar shared that she has lost two loved ones from her ‘immediate world’ in the last 24 hours.

However, the Bollywood actor, who calls herself ‘covid warrior’, shared that there was no space for grief as she is helping those in need find resources.

In a recent tweet, the Saand Ki Aankh actor wrote how her day was spent looking for oxygen and beds for the ones she can save. “Have lost 2 people we love from my immediate world in the last 24 hours, 3 super critical. I’ve spent my day looking for Oxygen & beds for the ones we can save.”.

Stating that she can’t wait for the pandemic to get over, Bhumi added, “No space for grief. Only action. Really can’t wait for this to be over. Please do your bit. #covidwarrior #CovidIndia.”.

Have lost 2 people we love from my immediate world in the last 24 hours, 3 super critical. I’ve spent my day looking for Oxygen & beds for the ones we can save. No space for grief. Only action. Really can’t wait for this to be over. Please do your bit. #covidwarrior #CovidIndia — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) May 2, 2021

Like Bhumi, actress Dia Mirza, who has also been using social media to amplify plea calls and help find resources, replied to Bhumi's tweet by saying, “Sending you love Bhumi.”.

Another fan Ananya Mahadevan also hailed Bhumi for her actions and wrote, “You are being brave and strong in these tough times. More power to you for all the good work you have done. My prayers are with you and your family.”.

Bhumi Pednekar had tested positive for the coronavirus last month and post her recovery, has been helping people enable facilitation and access to medical supplies. Calling it a ‘small contribution to the huge battle that lies ahead’, the actor had asked her followers to send her genuine requests on her social media.

As India is trying to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, many celebrities have come forward to lend their help. Actors such as Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza and others are amplifying the needs of those battling COVID-19 as well as sharing details. Deepika Padukone had spoken about mental health with a post that read, “As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important!”.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, encouraged her Hollywood colleagues as well as social media followers to contribute to raising funds for India.

