News

Bhumi Pednekar: Not averse to playing cameos

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Feb 2020 05:00 PM

Actress Bhumi Pedenkar, who will be seen making special appearances in films like "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" and "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship", says she is not averse to playing cameos in movies.

"I'm driven to content at all times. As an artist, I have been fortunate that such films have found me. I want to be part of the best cinema that is being made by our industry. It is a personal ambition and a goal and so, when a good film requires me to play a cameo, I'm not averse to it," Bhumi said.

2020 will also see Bhumi headlining three films "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare", "Durgavati" and a yet-untitled film.

Bhumi doesn't think too much about doing cameos as long as her role has an impact on the story or the plot.

"In fact, I relish the opportunity to do something interesting, something that allows me to put myself out there for a small amount of time and have an impact on the story or the plot. For me, all that matters is being fulfilled creatively at all times and that only comes by being part of good cinema and fantastic vision of film-makers," says Bhumi.

She adds: "I'm really happy with how much career has been shaping and I feel extremely grateful that visionary film-makers have made me part of their projects either as a leading lady or even in meaningful cameos that hopefully will leave a deep mark."


Tags Bhumi Pednekar Not averse playing cameos TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Ullu App launched the trailer of Iqbal Khan and Ashmit Patel starrer 'The Bull Of Dalal Street'

Ullu App launched the trailer of Iqbal Khan and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs party hard at newly opened eatery!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here