Bhumi Pednekar opens up about the demise of the Late Chandro Tomar and his character she essayed on screen

MUMBAI: Chandro Tomar on whom the famous movie Saand Ki Aankh was made which had Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Control Tomar who was also known as Shooter Dadi passes away due to coronavirus, this indeed brought a wave of shock for many.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar who played the onscreen Chandro Tomar in the movie shared a post for the Shooter Dadi.

Taking to her Instagram handle, actress shared several photos of herself with Chandro Tomar. In some of the pictures, Bhumi is seen dressed up like Chandro. She wrote that the Shooter Dadi will be missed forever. "You will be missed so much Forever #ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi (sic)," read her caption.

( ASLO READ : Taapsee Pannu relives her school days in new post )

Have a look

On the other hand Taapsee Pannu who played the role of Prakash Tomar in the movie, also shared a post, Sharing a photo of herself with Chandro Tomar. Taapsee wrote, "For the inspiration you will always be... You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the victory and peace be with you (sic)."



Talking about the movie , Saand Ki Aankh tells the story of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, who learnt to shoot at the age of 60. The two sisters-in-law fought patriarchy to make a name for themselves in the world of shooting. Produced by Anurag Kashyap, the film also stars Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar Singh. The film is directed by Tusshar Hiranandani.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to tellychakkar.

(ALSO READ : Taapsee Pannu reveals her 'annoying' tattoo )