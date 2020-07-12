Bhumi Pednekar: Quarantine led me to realise I prefer isolation

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says she has loved being by herself and has focussed on things that make her happy amid the pandemic.

"One thing that I have learnt about myself is that I love isolation. I have loved being by myself. I saw a lot of people complaining that they are bored at home or that they cannot go out. I am an extrovert, I am a very social person but this quarantine has led me to realise that I do prefer my isolation over meeting people because I haven't really been in touch with people," Bhumi said.

She added: "I have kind of been catching up on reading, not seen much television but started watching shows. I have spent a lot of time with my mom, and honestly there were days when I did nothing."

Bhumi says self-love is key to happiness and she has prioritised herself in this lockdown.

"I have kind of prioritised what I feel is important in life. I have re-educated myself. But the biggest learning has been that I love being alone. And maybe I have kind of enjoyed this state because as actors you are constantly surrounded by people whether you are promoting or shooting a film."

She said that her immediate entourage is also a team of quite a few people. "You are constantly over the phone, you are constantly over social media," she added.

