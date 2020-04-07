Bhumi Pednekar’s gesture of gratitude for these special people

MUMBAI: Five years ago, Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana as the male lead and was lauded for its rich content. Bhumi played the role of Ayushmann's overweight wife. The actress won the hearts of the audiences with her performance and garnered a lot of love and appreciation nationwide.

Her noteworthy films include Sochiriya, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Saand Ki Aankh, and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

The diva is known for her versatile acting skills and challenging roles.

During the present lockdown, the world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak by practicing social distancing and self-isolation. Celebs are encouraging us to stay at home and engage in activities like cooking and painting. The entire world is also appreciating healthcare and sanitation workers.

The actress also came forward to appreciate the work of such people and shared a picture on social media as a gesture of gratitude towards the people who are tirelessly helping society fight the Corona outbreak.

These pictures shared by her serve as a big thank you note to all the workers contributing to society to fight this crisis and stand strong against it.

