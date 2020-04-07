News

Bhumi Pednekar’s gesture of gratitude for these special people

Versatile actress Bhumi Pednekar shows gratitude towards society workers, thus inspiring all of us to do the same.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
07 Apr 2020 02:53 PM

MUMBAI: Five years ago, Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana as the male lead and was lauded for its rich content. Bhumi played the role of Ayushmann's overweight wife. The actress won the hearts of the audiences with her performance and garnered a lot of love and appreciation nationwide.

Her noteworthy films include Sochiriya, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Saand Ki Aankh, and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

The diva is known for her versatile acting skills and challenging roles.

During the present lockdown, the world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak by practicing social distancing and self-isolation. Celebs are encouraging us to stay at home and engage in activities like cooking and painting. The entire world is also appreciating healthcare and sanitation workers.

The actress also came forward to appreciate the work of such people and shared a picture on social media as a gesture of gratitude towards the people who are tirelessly helping society fight the Corona outbreak.

Have a look.

These pictures shared by her serve as a big thank you note to all the workers contributing to society to fight this crisis and stand strong against it.

What you think about this gesture? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tags Bhumi Pednekar Dum Laga Ke Haisha Ayushmann Khurrana Sochiriya Pati Patni Aur Woh Saand Ki Aankh Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Lockdown COVID-19 Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here