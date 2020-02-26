Bhumi Pednekar signed for Bhansali Productions' next

MUMBAI: With back-to-back hits, Bhumi Pednekar seems to have been on a roll for the past two years. While she was seen in Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Saand Ki Aankh, and more in the year 2019, she will also be a part of multiple projects this year.

She is currently ruling the theatres with her appearances in Bhoot Part 1 and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. According to reports, the actress has bagged a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next.

Produced by Bhansali, the film will feature a debutant director. Although other details regarding the projects are being kept under wraps, a source has revealed that Bhumi has been signed for this yet-untitled project which will be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The source further added that the makers are yet to finalise the cast for the film.

Bhumi is also working on a range of other projects for the year 2020. She is currently filming for Durgavati, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

She will also be a part of Dharma Productions' upcoming project, Takht. She will be seen essaying the character of Nadira Banu Begum.

Bhumi will reportedly be a part of Varun Dhawan's next, Mr. Lele. The film will revolve around the story of a Marathi NRI named Mr. Lele. He ends up taking ecstasy at a nightclub and lands in jail within 48 hours.