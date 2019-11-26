Bhumi Pednekar to star opposite Varun Dhawan in Shashank Khaitan's next

MUMBAI: Shashank Khaitan has delivered a few big hits with Varun Dhawan already. The director and actor duo has turned out to be one of the most commercially successful pairings in Bollywood in the last few years.

Now, they will soon be collaborating once again, though the heroine of the movie is not yet finalized. As per sources, it seems that director Shashank needed a brilliant actor who can perform exceedingly well in his movie. He hence decided to offer the film to Bhumi.

The actress has liked the script but is to still sign the dotted line, and the makers plan to roll the movie around the second half of 2020. This will also be the first time Bhumi and Varun will be paired on screen.

The film will be a part of the Dulhania franchise, which both Varun and Shashank are known for. Varun will wrap work on David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 remake and will begin shooting for Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis. Bhumi is gearing up for the release of Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Bhoot. She also begins shoot for Karan Johar's Takht next February onwards.