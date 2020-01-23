News

Bhumi Pednekar starts shoot for 'Durgavati'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2020 11:00 PM
MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday started shooting for her upcoming film "Durgavati".
 
Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is presenting the horror thriller, shared a picture from the sets as the film went on floors.
 
In the image, Bhumi is seen seeking blessings from the Goddess.
 
"#Durgavati begins, with blessings and good vibes, as always need your best wishes as well," Akshay wrote on Instagram.
 
"Durgavati" is being directed by G. Ashok. It is reportedly the official Hindi remake of Telugu film "Bhaagamathie".
 
Bhumi too posted the same image on social media.
 
"With her blessings we start #Durgavati Need all your support and love as I start the most special film of my career. @akshaykumar sir I am ready to stand tall and strong :) #AshokG sir @ivikramix @shikhaarif.sharma #CapeOfGoodFilms @abundantiaent @mahieg Let's do this," she captioned the photograph.
 
SOURCE: IANS 
 


Tags > Durgavati, Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, social media, G. Ashok, TellyChakkar,

