Bhumi Pednekar talks about being part of Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship

04 Feb 2020 07:59 PM

The horror genre has got another entrant. The trailer of ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’ was unveiled recently. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, and Siddhanth Kapoor, among others, the film has been produced by Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan.

And in a recent interview, Bhumi said that the film will give the horror genre in Bollywood a much-needed boost. Over the years, the Hindi film industry has witnessed numerous horror films, but only a handful have been really memorable.

And ‘Bhoot — Part One: The Haunted Ship’ hopes to change the perception of horror in Bollywood, believes Bhumi. She said that the film is different from others in the genre because visually it is way different from anything that has been attempted before.

 She added that it would open up the rather unexplored horror genre in the country and make people sit up and take notice. Bhumi has not acted in a horror film before, so fans are naturally excited to see what the actress has to offer.

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film is based on an abandoned ship that finds itself on the shore of Mumbai’s Juhu beach.

