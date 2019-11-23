News

Bhumi Pednekar's fan girl moment with Priyanka Chopra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Nov 2019 08:50 PM

MUMBAI: The success party of immensely funny film Bala was held last night

The cast and crew of Bala celebrated the success of the film, and Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Ekta Kapoor, and others were seen partying till the wee hours of the morning. Another party was hosted celebrity manager Rohini Iyer. Priyanka Chopra was seen here and made heads turn in a yellow co-ord set.

And during the party, Bhumi Pednekar clicked a selfie with Priyanka and posted it on social media. Well, we are sure Bhumi had a fan girl moment with PeeCee. On the work front, currently, Bhumi is busy promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Have a look at her post.

Tags > Bhumi Pednekar, fan girl moment, Priyanka Chopra, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Grand music launch of Mudda 370 J&K

Grand music launch of Mudda 370 J&K
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In Pics : Rajan Shahi welcomes Helly Shah

In Pics : Rajan Shahi welcomes Helly Shah
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Bhagat Singh
Bhagat Singh

past seven days