Bhumi Pednekar's fan girl moment with Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI: The success party of immensely funny film Bala was held last night

The cast and crew of Bala celebrated the success of the film, and Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Ekta Kapoor, and others were seen partying till the wee hours of the morning. Another party was hosted celebrity manager Rohini Iyer. Priyanka Chopra was seen here and made heads turn in a yellow co-ord set.

And during the party, Bhumi Pednekar clicked a selfie with Priyanka and posted it on social media. Well, we are sure Bhumi had a fan girl moment with PeeCee. On the work front, currently, Bhumi is busy promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Have a look at her post.