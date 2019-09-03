News

Bhumi sends 'foodie pati' Kartik pizzas

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Sep 2019 04:03 PM

Actress Bhumi Pednekar sent pizzas on the sets of "Pati Patni Aur Woh" for her on-screen "foodie pati" Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik on Monday shared a photograph of himself enjoying some cheesy pizzas.

"When Patni wants foodie Pati to look fit. Thank you Bhumi Pednekar for sending pizzas. Full on diet chal rahi hai Lucknow mein," Kartik captioned the image.

In Mudassar Aziz's romantic-comedy "Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is a remake of the B.R. Chopra classic of the same name (1978), the actor will be seen in a character called Chintu Tyagi. The film also stars Ananya Panday.

Kartik Aaryan has quite a few films in his kitty including "Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The 28-year-old actor will be seen alongside his rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama slated to release in February next year. He will also be seen in Anees Baazmee's "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", a sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 blockbuster "Bhool Bhulaiyaa".

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Bhumi Pednekar, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan, Chintu Tyagi, Sara Ali Khan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
31 Aug 2019 07:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Karan Wahi talks about replacing Dheeraj, ego clashes, and more
Karan Wahi talks about replacing Dheeraj, ego... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
31 Aug 2019 06:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
MTV Ace is SCRIPTED? I Vikas Gupta busts myths about MTV Ace of Space 2
MTV Ace is SCRIPTED? I Vikas Gupta busts myths... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Shilpa Raizada
Shilpa Raizada
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij

past seven days