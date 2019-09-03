Bhumi sends 'foodie pati' Kartik pizzas

Actress Bhumi Pednekar sent pizzas on the sets of "Pati Patni Aur Woh" for her on-screen "foodie pati" Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik on Monday shared a photograph of himself enjoying some cheesy pizzas.

"When Patni wants foodie Pati to look fit. Thank you Bhumi Pednekar for sending pizzas. Full on diet chal rahi hai Lucknow mein," Kartik captioned the image.

In Mudassar Aziz's romantic-comedy "Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is a remake of the B.R. Chopra classic of the same name (1978), the actor will be seen in a character called Chintu Tyagi. The film also stars Ananya Panday.

Kartik Aaryan has quite a few films in his kitty including "Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The 28-year-old actor will be seen alongside his rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama slated to release in February next year. He will also be seen in Anees Baazmee's "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", a sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 blockbuster "Bhool Bhulaiyaa".

