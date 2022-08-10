Bhumika Chawla: As an actor you always want to work with good people, directors and colleagues so that you come back home, happy

Bhumika Chawla

MUMBAI :Bhumika Chawla’s next is the much-talked-about Bollywood venture Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ). The actor plays a pivotal role in this Salman Khan starrer. What has excited the fans more is the film, which releases on Eid, reunites the Tere Naam co-stars. Bhumika too is keyed up about the project.

“It’s a nice thing and I am looking forward to the release,” she says, hoping to impress the audience one more time.

She has been a part of the industry for over two decades since. Speaking on the journey so far, she adds, “I feel happy, blessed and grateful to have worked in so many films and in different languages. As an actor I want to do more and play many more characters. There are many kinds of characters that I haven’t played yet and I would love to do that. To begin with, I would love to play a comic role. People who are close to me know that I have a knack for it. I can also do justice to action movies and would also love to be a part of emotional dramas on a different level. Not just commercial or family dramas, but emotional dramas as well. I would also love to do thrillers.”

Bhumika has worked in varied film industries. In fact, compared to other industries, she has done less Hindi films.

“I feel that whatever work you do, you must get satisfaction out of it. At that time I was extremely choosy. Many times it happened that I had signed a film but due to some unfortunate reasons it didn’t work out. I have said this in many interviews that I had signed 2-3 big Hindi films, but due to some circumstances it didn’t happen. Because of all these, your gap increases. I have worked quite a bit in the south. As an actor you always have the desire to do good work with good people and good units, directors and colleagues so that when you come back home, you are happy,” she smiles.

KKBKKJ is the actor’s third film with Salman Khan. “After we grow up in age and grow up with experience, changes happen automatically in every one of us. Some things remain the same and some things change. Salman Khan is always grounded and a very simple human being. He is very helpful to people. Over time you develop seriousness since you are producing your own films. Being an actor for so many years, basic changes happen with everyone. In fact, each day on the set has been a fun day,” she smiles.

During the trailer launch, Salman recalled how during the making of Tere Naam, Bhumika was like a schoolgirl. She just used to ask if he had lunch or not, and used to greet him good morning and good night.

“At that time I used to read a lot of books and in between the shots too I used to read. Now as well I talk less as I am still in my own space and I keep it cordial, nice and pleasant,” she says.

 

 

 

 

