MUMBAI: Mahie Gill, who is known for portraying powerful women characters in several notable Hindi film such as Dev D (2008), Gulaal (2008), and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster (2011), is gearing up to make a comeback to the commercial zone.

The talented actress has been cast to play a pivotal role in an upcoming Bollywood film titled Durgavati. Mahie joins actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is playing the title role in the film.

For the unversed, Durgavati is a horror-thriller. It is an official remake of superhit Telugu film Bhaagamathie (2018), which starred Anushka Shetty in the lead role.

Filmmaker G. Ashok, who helmed Bhaagamathie, will make his Bollywood directorial debut with the upcoming remake. The project is being backed by Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra.

Mahie has been signed on to play the important character of a cop who investigates the case involving the character played by Bhumi.

A source informed an entertainment portal that Mahie agreed to come on board earlier this month and has begun preparing for her role in the film. She has had several meetings with director G. Ashok to discuss the look of her character.