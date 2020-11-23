Bhushan Kumar ropes in Guru Randhawa & Kiara Advani for Badshah's 'Heelein Toot Gayi'

MUMBAI: Record breaking artist, Guru Randhawa, is known for his vocal styling but he now steps in for close friend Badshah's next!

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series ropes in Guru Randhawa for 'Heelein Toot Gayi' -Badshah's promotional music video for the film 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'.

It is for the very first time that Guru Randhawa will feature in a song that isn't sung, composed or written by him but instead will be rapping to Badshah's tunes and lyrics, in this peppy dance track.

Promising to be a party anthem this wedding season, 'Heelein Toot Gayi' also starring the gorgeous Kiara Advani, is sung by Badshah and Aastha Gill. The hit duo reunite for this track after the blockbuster song 'Buzz'.

Both Guru Randhawa and Badshah are path breaking artists who’ve owned the music scene for years. The two, who share mutual respect and admiration for each other's work, will now be part of this high-tempo song thanks to music mogul Bhushan Kumar.

The highly stylized video will be a treat for fans, as it brings together some of the most popular youth icons in a track that's guaranteed to have you on your feet!

Get ready for 'Heelein Toot Gayi'! You don't want to miss this one.