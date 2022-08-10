Bhuvan Arora to star in Kabir Khan’s Next directorial alongside Kartik Aryan- Here is what we know

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 18:04
movie_image: 
Kartik Aryan - Here is what we know

MUMBAI :Akshay Oberoi has grabbed his next big digital project. Akshay Oberoi will soon join the cast of news drama series The Broken News season 2. His character will be a new one and will be introduced in the second season of The Broken News. The other characters of the show from the previous season are Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar amongst others.

According to the sources, “Akshay Oberoi will soon be part of The Broken News season 2. There have not been many details of his character out yet, since it is in every initial stage. But the filmmakers were keen on casting Akshay for the part as he fits the roles.”

The shoot of the  critically acclaimed show, which is by ZEE5 in collaboration with BBC Studios India, will start soon. Akshay Oberoi is currently busy with Fighter, where he plays the role of an air force pilot. The film also sees Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots. It is slated for release on January 25, 2024. The film is said to be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the sacrifice of the country’s armed forces.

 

Akshay Oberoi Sonali Bendre Jaideep Ahlawat Shriya Pilgaonkar Deepika Padukone TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 18:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni’s Aditi Shetty and Dhruvee Haldankar open up about the show getting an extension, saying “Thank you to the audience and everyone who loves us”!
MUMBAI: Colors TV show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav was launched with...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Training! Armaan comes to Oberoi Mansion with Eisha, Veer trains Eisha
MUMBAI:Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Provoked! Randeep instigates Dilpreet against Mandeep
MUMBAI:Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Must Read! Actors who are likely to be in top 5 this year
MUMBAI: Already five months of the year are over, and we have seen many movies that were released in theatres and on...
Bhuvan Arora to star in Kabir Khan’s Next directorial alongside Kartik Aryan- Here is what we know
MUMBAI :Akshay Oberoi has grabbed his next big digital project. Akshay Oberoi will soon join the cast of news drama...
Leaked! Arjun Bijlani’s first look from Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
MUMBAI :After visiting Siddhivanayak Temple in Mumbai for seeking Bappa’s blessings for his new show on ZEE TV -  '...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Actors who are likely to be in top 5 this year
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Actors who are likely to be in top 5 this year
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
“I have always wanted to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” says Jacqueline Fernandez on working with her dream Director!
Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma
Exciting! Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma all set to reunite for Commando 4
Vijay Devarakonda
Wow! Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoy exploring Turkey along with the shoot, check out the pictures
Ranveer Singh
Wow! Ranveer Singh signs a deal with renowned Hollywood talent agency, William Morris Endeavor (WME)
Shah Rukh Khan ki kami hai bass”
WOW! Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s dancing video grabs everyone’s attention; fans get nostalgic, and remember Dil To Pagal Hai, “Shah Rukh Khan ki kami hai bass”