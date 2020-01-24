Bhuvan Bam attends World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos

MUMBAI: Indian YouTube star Bhuvan Bam has attended the latest edition of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. From taxes to climate change and gender equality, he expressed views on several subjects that were addressed by world leaders at the forum, to the media.



"It's clear from what we're seeing here in Davos -- climate change is real and we can't ignore it any longer. It's up to companies, countries and the people to come together and act accordingly," said Bhuvan in the YouTube video live on WEF's channel.



The 26-year-old online sensation, who rose to fame with his YouTube channel "BB Ki Vines", recently collaborated with YouTube Impact Lab Initiative for creating awarness about girls' education, and this initiative might have helped Bhuvan a lot in receiving the invitation to attend WEF.



Bhuvan has shared several photos and videos from the forum on social media.



"Spending my birthday today drinking milk and meeting world leaders in Davos, Switzerland. Zindagi ka ek saal aur kum ho gaya. Thank you for the wishes," he wrote on Instagram alongside a picture in which he is seen sitting at a restaurant.



Actress Deepika Padukone too attended the prestigious event. She was even felicitated with the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum for her contribution to mental health awareness.