Big B to care givers, first responders: 'Natmastak hoon mai'

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Apr 2020 03:57 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Amitabh Bachchan has paid tribute to the caregivers and first responders, whom he referred to as the "social warriors."

Big B took to Twitter, where he shared an image of Lord Ganesha made out of the words "Nurse", "Doctor", "Safai karmchari" and "Police".

"The front line workers .. the doctors and nurses .. the Social Warriors .. Natmastak hoon mai," he captioned the image.

Recently, the Bollywood veteran blogged about meeting boxing legend Muhammad Ali, recalling how bigwig filmmaker Prakash Mehra almost cast the two icons in a film.

Big B went down memory lane and blogged: "Its been a groggy night .. had been watching the Greatest Mohammad Ali in his numerous victories .. and Tyson .. and it just would not leave the attention .. became past 4 am .. and then suddenly thought of the meeting itself with the MAN."

On the work front, Big B will next be seen in films like "Chehre", Gulabo Sitabo", Brahmastra" and "Jhund".

