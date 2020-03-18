News

Big B gets 'Home Quarantined' stamp on hand

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Mar 2020 04:33 PM

MUMBAI: As the cases of COVID-19 outbreak keep growing in the country, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan shared a photograph of his hand with a "Home Quarantined" stamp on it.

The actor tweeted the photograph on Tuesday and captioned the image: "Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected."

Big B has been actively spreading awareness on social media to curb the spread of COVID-19. He recently announced that he would be cancelling the ritual of Sunday meeting with fans to keep everyone safe.

The iconic star had earlier also penned a poem and posted a video of his rendition of the same on Twitter.

Tags COVID-19 Home Quarantined Amitabh Bachchan Iconic Star Twitter TellyChakkar

