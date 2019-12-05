News

Big B: Manali shoot most rewarding experience

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2019 06:35 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, who has been shooting in Himachal Pradesh for his upcoming movie "Brahmastra", calls it the "most rewarding experience".

Big B took to his blog and posted: "The affection and love of the ever hospitable people of Himachal Pradesh, has been quite overwhelming .. they respect and smile and give welcome a warm reception .. shy at times, reticent but ever welcoming .."

"Thank you HP and Manali for the truest care and concern and the voluntary desire to make one feel at home .. it has been a most rewarding experience," he added.

The 77-year-old actor is currently shooting in the freezing cold of Himachal Pradesh along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for director Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra". He shared a few stills from the film's shoot in his blog.

In a black-and-white photo shared by him, the megastar can be seen wearing a jacket, a pair of goggles and a traditional Himachali cap and has his hands folded in a namaste.

Under the photo, he wrote: ".. those folded hands for the people of Manali .. in gratitude for their love .. but ever those folded hands in gratitude to them that have all these years made a special gesture .. it overwhelms , it puts in an embarrassment, but that is the love forthcoming .. it cannot have barriers built above .. it flows regardless .."

Big B also expressed his gratitude on Twitter. Sharing the same photo, he tweeted: "To the warm loving and ever smiling well wishers from Himachal Pradesh, and in particular from where we work - Manali .. thank you for all the love and generous care! Wearing their traditional welcome .."

Part one of Ayan Mukerji's science fiction trilogy, "Brahmastra" is expected to release in summer 2020.

Tags > Amitabh Bachchan, Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
05 Dec 2019 06:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vikas in Bigg Boss 13, YHM bids final bye, Kangana’s new achievement, & more
Vikas in Bigg Boss 13, YHM bids final bye,... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
05 Dec 2019 06:31 PM | TellychakkarTeam
BTS moments between Avneet-Siddharth from the sets of Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga
BTS moments between Avneet-Siddharth from the... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Prince Narula
Prince Narula

past seven days