Big B mourns recent deaths in family

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan, the Shehanshah of Bollywood, is loved, admired and respected by his fans. His contribution in the field of cinema is immense.

He is also a prolific blogger. He often pens down his thoughts on the platform. This time, he took to his blog and wrote about the sad phase because of the recent deaths in the family and illnesses of others. His daughter Shweta Bachchan’s mother-in-law Ritu Nanda passed away a month back.

Big B wrote, “...plagued by recent passings away in the family .. illnesses of others and the uncertainty of it all crawls upon you in a devastation that unearths levels of sadness within and the inability to do any else.”

He further wrote, “suddenly the most normal acts seem to be so laboured and avoidable” and that “only those that are besieged can understand .. when the mind wishes to break through all of that and run into a canvas protected soft rubbered mattress.”

However, giving hope to everyone, he added, “when the will and the strength of its bearing is depleted .. then shall one rise again in defiance. That then shall be the revelation of the power of one .. the power hitherto understood by none no more .. except by the own .. that is the writing ever written on stone ... in the end it shall just be me , be I .. and none other ..”

“ when ever did the tear flows of this eye ever flow in the other .. the aloneness of one is the oneness of being alone .. for that be the ethos of life .. none other than the self is responsible for all that it desires to feel, reject, acquire and dissolve,” he concluded.

Recently, Shweta Bachchan shared a picture with father Amitabh Bachchan on her social media handle and captioned it as “Always.”

Check out Shweta Bachchan’s post here: