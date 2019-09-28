News

Big B: Music incomplete without Lata Mangeshkar's voice

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Sep 2019 04:29 PM

MUMBAI: On the occasion of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's 90th birthday, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a special video message for her on social media, paying tribute to her contribution to Indian film music.

"On Lataji's 90th birthday, my sentiments and my feelings... With deep regard and respect," Big B captioned the video.

In the seven-minute video, Amitabh is seen praising Lata Mangeshkar for her achievements and saying how much respect he holds for her.

Saying that "he is speechless", he added that he cannot express his feelings for Lata Mangeshkar in words.

"Lataji jeevan me kahi rishte aise hote hai jinka koi hisab nhi hota..na dene wale jaante hai kya kya diya aur na lene wale jante hai kya kya lia...na koi tol hota hai na ginti hoti hai..aise rishte jinme.. keval prem ur shraddha hoti hai.,in rishte ki sankhyan nhi hoti... in rishto ka koi swaroop nhi hota.. ye rishte apni paribhasha syayam karte hai. Aisa hi ek rishte ka naam hai Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar," Amitabh said.

Big B even called people "lucky to be born in an era of Lataji".

"For over 8 years, your voice has created magic in people's lives.... Aapka gaana sunke aise lagta hai ki man apne aap band kamre se niklke aapki awaaz ke saath chal rha hai aur fir lautke usi dhun me rehta hai. Lataji aapke suro ke bina sangeet adhoora hai (Music is incomplete without your voice)," he added.

Lata Mangeshkar has lent her voice to numerous songs for many Bachchan films including "Abhimaan", "Zanjeer" and "Silsila".

Source: IANS

