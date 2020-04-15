News

Big B: Never before one human has shown so much sympathy for another

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 05:00 AM

MUMBAI: Amid the coronavirus crisis, actor Amitabh Bachchan has penned his feelings on humans and humanity.

Big B shared a throwback image from his young days in which he seen talking to somebody over the phone. In another image he posted alongside the old black-and-white picture, the thespian is seen signalling a phone with his hands.

"Of this there is no doubt at all, that during this pandemic.. irrespective of caste colour creed or belief.. friend, acquaintance or unknown.. never before and perhaps never after has one human shown so much concern and sympathy for another.. there is but one common refrain on every lip.. be safe, be protected," he captioned the image.

The image currently has 450K likes on Instagram.

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in films like "Chehre", Gulabo Sitabo", Brahmastra" and "Jhund".

SOURCE: IANS 


