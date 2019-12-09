News

Big B pens foreword for Roopkumar Rathod's photo book

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Dec 2019 12:31 PM

Singer-composer Roopkumar Rathod recently launched his photo book "Wild Voyage", and its foreword is written by none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

"A lot of research has shown that, although we live in houses or buildings in the city, we are still cavemen at heart. The basic wiring in our brains and how we interact are the same as thousands of years ago. Nature is where we still belong. That's why we all enjoy a walk in the woods, gazing at the stars, watching a sunset, being on a beach, or going camping.

"I thank Rathodji for sharing his experiences with us through his superb photography. He has my blessing for continued joy and success with his love for photography," the testimonial read.

Roopkumar, who is best known for his songs "Maula mere maula" and "tujh mein rab dikhta hai", launched his book on Saturday here.

From Waheeda Rehman to Helen, Asha Parekh and Satish Shah, several celebrities graced the event with their presence.

On charting a new territory, Roopkumar said: "Sometimes, we just need to listen! The jungle transmits the enchantment and mysteries of its surroundings to the questing pilgrim. It is my meditative space. The Earth has magic for those who believe in it. I have filled my canvas with moments that feel bona fide, vulnerable and uncontrived. Here I am, stepping off the edge with an open heart and this is my journey into the wild… My wild voyage!"

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and singer Hariharan were also present at the event.

Tags > Amitabh Bachchan, Roopkumar Rathod, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
06 Dec 2019 07:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 Highlights I Hindustani Bhau and Shehnaz Gill's verbal violent face-off
Bigg Boss 13 Highlights I Hindustani Bhau and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
06 Dec 2019 07:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss Day 63 I Asim Riaz express his felling for Himanshi Khurana in BB 13 house
Bigg Boss Day 63 I Asim Riaz express his felling... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor

past seven days