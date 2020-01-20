News

Big B remembers father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his death anniversary

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jan 2020 01:49 PM

MUMBAI : Megastar and an emotional son Amitabh Bachchan remembered his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on the latter's death anniversary.

Amitabh on Saturday night took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of his father and a poem written on the image.

He captioned the picture: "A few moments ago he had breathed his last... My Father... as I held his hand... soft... still vibrant... the hand that wrote genius..."

Harivansh Rai Bachchan passed away on 18 January 2003.

The "Piku" star then shared a photograph of himself dressed in his character from the upcoming film "Chehre" and captioned: "But work continues - he would have wanted it that way."

On the acting front, Amitabh currently has four films in his kitty 'Chehre', 'Brahmastra', 'Jhund' and 'Gulabo Sitabo'.

(SOURCE : IANS) 

