Big B requests Twitter to return his blue tick; says, 'Haath toh jor liye rahe hum'

Among many who lost their verification tick on Twitter, one was megastar Amitabh Bachchan who on Friday took to the micro-blogging website and said that he has already folded his hands for getting the "neel kamal."
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/23/2023 - 20:25
movie_image: 
Big B

MUMBAI: Among many who lost their verification tick on Twitter, one was megastar Amitabh Bachchan who on Friday took to the micro-blogging website and said that he has already folded his hands for getting the "neel kamal."

Amitabh took to Twitter, where he wrote in Awadhi: "Ae twitter bhaiya! Sun rahe hain? Ab toh paisa bhi bhar diye hai hum... toh ou jo neel kamal hot hai na... Hamaar naam ke aage ou toh waapas laga de bhaiya. (Hello Twitter brother, are you listening. I have paid the money. Can you now put the blue lotus back next to my name.)"

"Taaki log jaan jaayein ki hum hi hai Amitabh Bachchan. Haath toh jor liye rahe hum abka gorwa jode padi ka. (So that people know that I am Amitabh Bachchan. I have already folded my hands in front of you. Now do I fold my feet as well?)"

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, others who have lost their verification tick include Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Yogi Adityanath, Arvind Kejriwal, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Rahul Gandhi to name a few. 

SOURCE: IANS

Twitter Amitabh Bachchan Awadhi Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan Priyanka Chopra Jonas Ranveer Singh Ajay Devgn Yogi Adityanath Arvind Kejriwal Akshay Kumar Alia Bhatt Anushka Sharma Rahul Gandhi Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/23/2023 - 20:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
It is nine years and counting for Zee TV’s most popular show - Kumkum Bhagya!
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television and has always kept its audience...
Supriya Pilgaonkar recounts how Sachin's mum advised him to propose to her
MUMBAI: Film and TV actress Supriya Pilgaonkar recalled how Sachin proposed to her on the sets of his directorial...
Big B requests Twitter to return his blue tick; says, 'Haath toh jor liye rahe hum'
MUMBAI: Among many who lost their verification tick on Twitter, one was megastar Amitabh Bachchan who on Friday took to...
Nandish Sandhu's character in 'Jubilee' was 'challenging but rewarding'
MUMBAI: Actor Nandish Singh Sandhu, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for his portrayal of Jamshed Khan in the...
Terence Lewis calls 'IBD3' contestant 'Charlie Chaplin of dance'
MUMBAI: Dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis compared 'India's Best Dancer 3' (IBD3) contestant Aniket Chauhan with...
We would practice in between shots: Sheehan Kapahi on learning football for Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
MUMBAI: When preparing for a role, actors are known for putting their best foot forward. Especially when it comes down...
Recent Stories
Big B
Big B requests Twitter to return his blue tick; says, 'Haath toh jor liye rahe hum'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Namashi Chakraborty
Mithun's son Namashi Chakraborty talks about his debut film 'Bad Boy'
You will always have a brotherly feeling around him
Sunny Singh on Prabhas: 'You will always have a brotherly feeling around him'
Ishaan Dhawan
Ishaan Dhawan: I have been a 'director's kid'
Vivek Agnihotri
Seeing 'The Tashkent Files' made Vardhan Puri want to work with Vivek Agnihotri
Gurpreet Dhuri
Prosthetic artist Gurpreet Dhuri keeps experimenting to stay relevant
Soni Razdan
Soni Razdan to 'baby' Mahesh Bhatt: 'We really have come a long way'