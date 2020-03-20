News

Big B shares throwback photo from Abhishek's birthday party

20 Mar 2020 02:52 PM

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback photograph of himself from his son Abhishek Bachchan's themed birthday party.

In the photograph, Amitabh can be seen dressed as superman and holding a video camera.

"A fancy dress birthday party for Abhishek in his very early years... dress theme 'SUPERMAN'..." the thespian captioned the image.

On the acting front, the cine icon will next be seen in "Brahmastra". He also has three more films in his kitty -- "Jhund", "Gulabo Sitabo" and "Chehere".

Currently, Amitabh has been actively spreading awareness about COVID-19 social media.

