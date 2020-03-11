News

Big B shares throwback pics of 'best Holi' celebrations

By tellychakkar-sumeet
11 Mar 2020 01:12 PM
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan turned nostalgic on Holi. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram to share throwback black and white photographs of his Holi celebrations over the years.
 
Some of the photographs are from the famous Holi celebrations of yore at RK Studios with legendary actors Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha and others, while Big B also shared Holi photos from his younger days where he can be seen celebrating the festival of colours at his bungalow Prateeksha with his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek who was a kid at that time.
 
Big B wrote in Hindi: "My best wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion of Holi. May all our lives be filled with colours of happiness, this is my prayer to God."
 
He further captioned: "The days of past Holi's.. with Abhishek and Jaya at Prateeksha, with Raj ji, Shammi ji, Jeetendra, Shatrughan, at RK Studios.. the best Holi."
