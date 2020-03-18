News

Big B thanks fans for wishing his daughter Shweta on her b'day

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Mar 2020 11:39 AM

MUMBAI: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday thanked his fans for sending birthday wishes to his daughter Shweta Bachchan.

"To all that send their wishes for Shweta on her birthday .. my most grateful thanks and gratitude ..All is well so far .. be safe , be in precaution and care," Big B tweeted.

Shweta received a cute wish from her younger brother Abhishek Bachchan, too. Abhishek posted a throwback picture of Shweta and him when they were just toddlers.

In the image, Big B along with his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan can be seen sharing smiles with Abhishek and Shweta.

"Happy Birthday Shwetdi! Have the best year. Evidence that you've been trying to be a fashionista since childhood... The dress!!! Wow!!!Love you," Abhishek wrote.

Responding to Abhishek's post, Shweta commented: "Love you Numpsey."

SOURCE: IANS

Tags Bollywood Abhishek Bachchan Shweta Bachchan Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
16 Mar 2020 06:52 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Vidya | OMG! Vidya to end up getting late for her exam
On Location: Vidya | OMG! Vidya to end up getting... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here