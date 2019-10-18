News

Big B was never hospitalised: Sources

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Oct 2019 02:46 PM

Mumbai: While speculations abound about whether Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised over the past few days, sources at "Kaun Banega Crorepati" season 11 said he will resume shooting as host of the popular quiz show because no shoot had been scheduled for this week in the first place.

"There was no shoot scheduled for this week. There is already a bank for around one and a half weeks. The shoot will again resume on Tuesday as per the schedule," a source told IANS.

The same source added that reports claiming Big B has been hospitalised are not true.

"He is fit and fine, hale and hearty. He is not in the hospital currently. It is nothing major or serious. He had gone for a regular check-up where someone spotted him and stories about him being admitted to the hospital started doing the rounds," the source added.

Normally, the actor doesn't shoot for KBC on Sundays as he takes the day off. Monday (October 21) being elections in Mumbai, there is no shoot scheduled. Therefore, Big B will again start shooting from Tuesday.

Source: IANS

