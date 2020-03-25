News

Big B works out at home, asks fans to keep 'the gym going'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2020 01:39 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has been inspiring fans to stay fit during self-quarantine in the time of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, Big B posted a selfie from his gym.

"Keep the gym going.. build resistance.. fight fight fight," he captioned the image.

Amitabh's post has garnered a lot of praises.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra commented: "Love and respect sir."

Actor Dino Morea wrote: "Terrific sir...keep it going."

On the film front, Big B will be seen in "Chehre" and "Gulabo Sitabo".

Tags Amitabh Bachchan Sidharth Malhotra Dino Morea Chehre Gulabo Sitabo TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene with Dharmendra on Li'l Champs

In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here