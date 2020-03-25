Big B works out at home, asks fans to keep 'the gym going'

MUMBAI: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has been inspiring fans to stay fit during self-quarantine in the time of the coronavirus outbreak.
On Tuesday, Big B posted a selfie from his gym.
"Keep the gym going.. build resistance.. fight fight fight," he captioned the image.
Amitabh's post has garnered a lot of praises.
Actor Sidharth Malhotra commented: "Love and respect sir."
Actor Dino Morea wrote: "Terrific sir...keep it going."
On the film front, Big B will be seen in "Chehre" and "Gulabo Sitabo".
